Washington state previews rulemaking to cover imported power in carbon market

Published 22:52 on June 26, 2023 / Last updated at 22:52 on June 26, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, US / No Comments

The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) on Monday announced a rulemaking to ensure certain electricity importers are assigned a compliance obligation under the state’s WCI-modelled cap-and-invest programme.