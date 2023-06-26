California gasoline, diesel consumption trend down during March

Published 22:11 on June 26, 2023 / Last updated at 22:11 on June 26, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California gasoline and diesel sales continued to lag year-ago levels during March, causing estimated Q1 cap-and-trade covered emissions to deviate further below 2022 totals, according to state data published Friday.