US EPA working with partners to develop new global carbon market methodology for clean cookstove projects

Published 03:50 on June 27, 2023 / Last updated at 04:29 on June 27, 2023 / Mike Szabo / Africa, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary / No Comments

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is working with several international organisations to develop a new global methodology for clean cookstoves, in an effort to strengthen that beleaguered segment of the voluntary carbon market.