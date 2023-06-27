Africa > Tropical forests shrank 10% globally in 2022, last year of Bolsonaro’s Brazil presidency

Tropical forests shrank 10% globally in 2022, last year of Bolsonaro’s Brazil presidency

Published 07:00 on June 27, 2023  /  Last updated at 19:44 on June 24, 2023  / Paddy Gourlay /  Africa, Americas, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Fewer trees were lost worldwide in 2022 than a year earlier, according to a report published Tuesday, but only because Russia avoided a repeat of its terrible wildfires while there was still a rise in the loss of  tropical forests in what was Brazilian far-right president Jair Bolsonaro’s final year in office.

Fewer trees were lost worldwide in 2022 than a year earlier, according to a report published Tuesday, but only because Russia avoided a repeat of its terrible wildfires while there was still a rise in the loss of  tropical forests in what was Brazilian far-right president Jair Bolsonaro’s final year in office.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software