Climate Action Reserve developing Guatemala forest offset protocol

Published 20:16 on March 3, 2023 / Last updated at 20:16 on March 3, 2023 / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Offset registry Climate Action Reserve (CAR) on Friday announced it will commence development of a forest carbon protocol specific to Guatemala, continuing the US-based standard’s trend of country-specific endeavours.