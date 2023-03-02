US green group report takes aim at agriculture offset markets, citing Big Ag ‘power grab’

Published 19:18 on March 2, 2023 / Last updated at 19:18 on March 2, 2023 / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

An international network of environmental organisations on Wednesday cautioned against support for US agricultural carbon markets, citing risks that the offsets may fail to live up to environmental claims while enabling the biggest agribusiness corporations (Big Ag) to entrench market power and greenwash operations.