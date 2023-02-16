New Brunswick to ditch provincial carbon levy, adopt federal ‘backstop’ charge

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs on Thursday announced the province will halt implementation of its rising CO2 tax on fossil fuels and instead opt for the federal government’s revenue-neutral fee, a change made to align the jurisdiction with the rest of Atlantic Canada.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.