WCI Markets: CCAs remain in tight range through auction week, as traders look to results for direction

Published 22:23 on February 16, 2023 / Last updated at 22:28 on February 16, 2023 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices settled in a tight range amid the first WCI allowance auction for the year on Wednesday, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) continued to languish ahead of the first cap-and-invest programme auction at the end of the month.