Americas > WCI Markets: CCAs remain in tight range through auction week, as traders look to results for direction

WCI Markets: CCAs remain in tight range through auction week, as traders look to results for direction

Published 22:23 on February 16, 2023  /  Last updated at 22:28 on February 16, 2023  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices settled in a tight range amid the first WCI allowance auction for the year on Wednesday, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) continued to languish ahead of the first cap-and-invest programme auction at the end of the month.

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices settled in a tight range amid the first WCI allowance auction for the year on Wednesday, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) continued to languish ahead of the first cap-and-invest programme auction at the end of the month.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software