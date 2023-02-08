Judge in Pennsylvania RGGI lawsuit favours arguments by power generators

Published 22:48 on February 8, 2023

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Wednesday sparred with three natural gas-fired power generators in their lawsuit against the state’s RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade regulation, with one Commonwealth Court judge appearing to side with the fossil fuel companies’ argument that the power sector scheme will cause emissions leakage.