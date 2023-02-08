California offset issuance dives to 7-mth low, DEBs total plummets

California granted the fewest number of compliance offsets since July over the past two weeks, with only a tiny portion of these accruing direct environmental benefits (DEBs) to the state, according to data from regulator ARB published Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.