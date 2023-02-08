California offset issuance dives to 7-mth low, DEBs total plummets

Published 22:30 on February 8, 2023 / Last updated at 22:30 on February 8, 2023

California granted the fewest number of compliance offsets since July over the past two weeks, with only a tiny portion of these accruing direct environmental benefits (DEBs) to the state, according to data from regulator ARB published Wednesday.