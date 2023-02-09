ANNOUNCEMENT: Call for Expression of Interest to join the Climate Action Data Trust User Forum

User Forum of the Climate Action Data Trust

Climate Action Data Trust is launching a Call for Expression of Interest to join the CAD Trust User Forum. We are looking for a variety of stakeholders across the carbon market value chain, from both the public and private sector. Applicants who meet the necessary criteria are encouraged to submit their interest online (link at the bottom of the page).

Deadline for Applications: 15th February 2023.

About the User Forum

The purpose of the User Forum is to act as a market sounding board for the Council and the Technical Committee on business, policy and technical matters. This will include, but will not be limited to, understanding and providing input to the Council’s priorities during the Interim Period when prompted; reviewing and commenting on the data model resulting from the work of the Technical Committee, including to suggest future changes; identifying potential data use cases; communicating market needs to enable better data use; and identifying desired IT updates and inputting into future feature development.

The Council may use the Forum as a body for ad-hoc stakeholder consultations within a smaller, defined group; additionally, the Forum may form sub-committees or workstreams for different topics. The Forum will also recommend to the Council how to proceed with the group in the medium term to help the Council to develop Climate Action Data Trust’s governance approach for the period after the Interim Period.

The decisions taken, and opinions expressed in the Forum will not be binding, on the Council who, in turn, will make recommendations to the Board. The Council is encouraged to establish a regular consultative cadence with this body.

The Forum shall be comprised of 40-60 members during the Interim Period and will include a varied mix of carbon markets stakeholders across the public and private sector.



For more information about the purpose, composition, duties and responsibilities of the User Forum, please download and read the Terms of Reference (PDF).

Candidate Selection Process

IETA will draft an initial list of entities or individuals for the Forum, prepared in consultation with the World Bank and the Singapore Government. This initial list will draw upon the entities involved in the initial consultation on governance and finance for the Climate Warehouse, the Climate Warehouse simulations process, and other organisations involved in the operationalisation of the CAD Trust. The remaining group of candidates for the User Forum will be selected by the Secretariat from a pool of applicants who have expressed their interest through an open call on the CAD Trust website. The candidate selection process will be carried out by the CAD Trust Secretariat in accordance with the User Forum selection criteria listed below.

Selection Criteria

Minimum of 5 years of continuous professional experience in carbon markets. We are looking for a variety of stakeholders across the carbon market value chain, from both the public and private sectors.

In depth expertise in at least one of the following fields:

– Business activity within carbon markets (both compliance and voluntary)

– Technical matters related to carbon accounting, carbon project structuring, monitoring and evaluation processes and climate policy.

– Policy making experience related to carbon markets and climate policy negotiations.

– Communication and public affairs activities within carbon markets.

– Technology-related carbon market activities such as data collection and management, development of new data models, development of blockchain-based systems, development and maintenance of complex data infrastructure.

Availability to join the User Forum online meetings at least four times a year.

One reference from a current / past employer or a business partner operating in carbon markets.

Application

All applicants are required to submit a completed online form providing:

A short bio of 500 characters maximum

Statement of interest in the User Forum

Why are you interested in joining the CAD Trust User Forum (300 characters maximum).

What specific skills will you contribute to the CAD Trust (300 characters maximum).

1 reference confirming the applicant’s expertise and set of skills and contact details of the referee.

Member Selection and Appointment

The Forum Members will be appointed by the Council, taking into consideration the balance between expertise, representativeness, and efficiency for the responsibilities. The initial term of all Forum Members will be until the end of the Interim Period at the end of 2024. Forum Members can serve the mission of the Climate Action Data Trust in their personal capacity as individuals or as representatives of their employer (e.g., government, company, agency, or other entity) Notwithstanding the above, where a Member serves in their personal capacity, such Member will be expected to carry out their role reflecting the interests of the stakeholder type and region of the entity that they are associated with when conducting work on behalf of the Climate Action Data Trust.

Each Member shall:

act to further the interests, mission and vision of the Climate Action Data Trust and not for personal or professional gain

not collude or engage in anti-competitive behaviour (e.g., sharing confidential business data)

treat other Members, Secretariat, and governance bodies with respect at all times

respect the roles of the Chair and other staff in managing and steering the meetings

APPLY HERE

Deadline for Applications: 15 February 2023.