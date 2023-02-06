RFS Market: RINs sink to two-month low as waivers, credit generation weigh

Published 21:27 on February 6, 2023 / Last updated at 21:27 on February 6, 2023 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) values receded over the past week to levels not seen since December, as traders pointed to the lasting impact of a court ruling on Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) compliance waivers and strong potential credit generation numbers in January.