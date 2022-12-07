The world’s second largest investment advisor Vanguard on Wednesday withdrew its membership from the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative, coming as Republican-led US states ramp up their attacks on ESG investing.
US asset manager Vanguard drops out of net zero investment initiative
