US asset manager Vanguard drops out of net zero investment initiative

Published 21:17 on December 7, 2022 / Last updated at 21:34 on December 7, 2022 / Americas, International, US, Voluntary / No Comments

The world’s second largest investment advisor Vanguard on Wednesday withdrew its membership from the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative, coming as Republican-led US states ramp up their attacks on ESG investing.