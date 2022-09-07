WITHDRAWN: PM Truss launches UK’s second citizen climate panel with cost focus

Published 15:09 on September 7, 2022 / Last updated at 16:58 on September 7, 2022 / EMEA, UK ETS / No Comments

Carbon Pulse has withdrawn a story about newly minted UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announcing plans to form a second Citizens’ Assembly to discuss and provide recommendations on the climate, energy, and cost of living crises. It has come to light that this was a hoax by Extinction Rebellion. Carbon Pulse regrets this error.