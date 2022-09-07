Brussels to propose mandatory electricity curbs, contributions from energy firm profits, and cap on Russian gas -von der Leyen

Published 12:44 on September 7, 2022 / Last updated at 15:13 on September 7, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced Wednesday that Brussels is planning a set of measures to shield vulnerable consumers and businesses, with the emergency package featuring a mandatory target for reducing electricity use during peak hours, the introduction of a windfall tax on generators using other sources than gas and a cap on gas flows from Moscow.