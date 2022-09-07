European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced Wednesday that Brussels is planning a set of measures to shield vulnerable consumers and businesses, with the emergency package featuring a mandatory target for reducing electricity use during peak hours, the introduction of a windfall tax on generators using sources other than gas and a cap on gas flows from Moscow.
Brussels to propose mandatory electricity curbs, contributions from energy firm profits, and cap on Russian gas -von der Leyen
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced Wednesday that Brussels is planning a set of measures to shield vulnerable consumers and businesses, with the emergency package featuring a mandatory target for reducing electricity use during peak hours, the introduction of a windfall tax on generators using other sources than gas and a cap on gas flows from Moscow.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.