North American carbon business head, trader join speculative firms

Published 14:00 on September 1, 2022

The head of business development at a Dutch trading firm has joined the staff of a North American carbon hedge fund, while a California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) market participant is joining a New York-based commodity and energy trader, Carbon Pulse has learned.