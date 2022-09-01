UPDATE – Stronger 2030 California GHG target fails, but other climate bills pass legislature

Published 07:01 on September 1, 2022 / Last updated at 13:47 on September 1, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The California Assembly on Wednesday night declined to approve a bill to increase the stringency of the state’s 2030 GHG goal, though lawmakers passed a suite of other climate and energy-related bills as the legislative session came to a close.