Pennsylvania Supreme Court denies reinstating supersedeas, RGGI injunction holds

Published 23:04 on August 31, 2022

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania retained a lower court’s ruling to maintain the preliminary injunction against the state’s RGGI-linked cap and trade regulation on Wednesday, denying an appeal from the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to reinstate the supersedeas provision enshrined in state law.