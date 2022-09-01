US social cost of carbon should be nearly four times higher -report

Published 16:01 on September 1, 2022 / Last updated at 19:06 on September 1, 2022 / Americas, International, US / No Comments

Every additional tonne of CO2 emitted into the atmosphere costs society nearly four times more than the US government's central estimate currently used under President Joe Biden's administration, according to a multi-year study published Thursday.