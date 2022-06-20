Singapore’s SGX sets up advisory body to advise corporates on sustainability reporting

Published 22:30 on June 20, 2022 / Last updated at 12:08 on June 20, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC / No Comments

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has joined forces with the city-state’s Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) to establish a committee to guide Singaporean companies on their sustainability reporting, it was announced on Tuesday.