Africa > Former Canadian mining firm seeks new life as carbon project developer

Former Canadian mining firm seeks new life as carbon project developer

Published 23:48 on June 20, 2022  /  Last updated at 23:55 on June 20, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, International, Mexico, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A Canadian former mining company is pivoting into the carbon credit space, with three nature-based projects in the developing world in the early stages of design.

A Canadian former mining company is pivoting into the carbon credit space, with three nature-based projects in the developing world in the early stages of design.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software