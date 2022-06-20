VCM Report: Nature volumes soar and prices plunge as market scrambles to offload risk

The sell-off across standardised verified emissions reduction credits (VERs) continued as traders moved to offload nature offsets over the past week, pressuring prices to lows last seen mid-autumn while volumes soared to record levels across several futures markets.