Africa > Carbon loss from deforestation estimated to have doubled over the last two decades, research finds

Carbon loss from deforestation estimated to have doubled over the last two decades, research finds

Published 10:45 on March 1, 2022  /  Last updated at 10:45 on March 1, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International  /  No Comments

The annual level of carbon loss caused by the conversion of tropical forests to other land uses, such as agriculture, has doubled over the last 20 years, highlighting the need to implement strategies at a global scale to prevent further deforestation, a study has concluded.

The annual level of carbon loss caused by the conversion of tropical forests to other land uses, such as agriculture, has doubled over the last 20 years, highlighting the need to implement strategies at a global scale to prevent further deforestation, a study has concluded.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software