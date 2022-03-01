Japan’s latest auction of domestic carbon credits cleared at record high prices this week, as government plans to set up a voluntary carbon market and businesses looking to offset their emissions footprint are pushing market prices up.
Japan’s domestic offset prices spike as voluntary market start draws nearer
Japan’s latest auction of domestic carbon credits cleared at record high prices this week, as government plans to set up a voluntary carbon market and businesses looking to offset their emissions footprint are pushing market prices up.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.