Asia Pacific > Australian power and upstream gas players make up top ten emitters list

Australian power and upstream gas players make up top ten emitters list

Published 05:28 on March 1, 2022  /  Last updated at 05:28 on March 1, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Big utilities that own coal generators and upstream oil and gas players with LNG facilities form the top ten list of Australia’s largest corporate greenhouse gas emitters, data released from a federal government agency has shown.

Big utilities that own coal generators and upstream oil and gas players with LNG facilities form the top ten list of Australia’s largest corporate greenhouse gas emitters, data released from a federal government agency has shown.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software