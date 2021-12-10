Western Balkan nations have committed to imposing carbon pricing by 2026, a timeframe matching the expected go-live of the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), according to a decarbonisation roadmap formally adopted by six governments.
Western Balkan nations commit to launch carbon pricing by 2026
