Crypto outfit sells single carbon credit for $70,000

Published 16:08 on December 1, 2021 / Last updated at 16:20 on December 1, 2021 / Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A UK-based crypto currency venture has sold a single carbon credit for $70,000 without stating where the unit came from, a price astronomically higher than units achieve in the voluntary carbon market.