NA Markets: CCAs notch new records before quarterly auction, RGGI inches down

Published 22:41 on November 18, 2021 / Last updated at 22:41 on November 18, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices leapt once again to fresh all-time highs this week prior to the Q4 WCI auction, as RGGI Allowances (RGAs) set their own new top before melting towards the 2021 Cost Containment Reserve (CCR) trigger price.