Massachusetts governor rejects TCI, in probable death knell for carbon market

Published 01:23 on November 19, 2021

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (R) on Thursday said the state will not be participate n the Transportation and Climate Initiative Program (TCI-P) after Connecticut rejected the programme, spelling a likely end to the proposed fuel sector cap-and-trade system.