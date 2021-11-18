Canada’s Trudeau touts carbon tax, CBAM ahead of Three Amigos Summit

Published 22:21 on November 18, 2021 / Last updated at 22:36 on November 18, 2021 / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Mexico, US / No Comments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promoted Canada’s approach to carbon pricing including a potential carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) during his trip to Washington DC, ahead of the Three Amigos Summit with leaders from the US and Mexico.