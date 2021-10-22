The Ontario Ministry of Environment, Conservation, and Parks (MECP) on Friday adopted an amendment package for the province’s Emissions Performance Standards (EPS) that will align the province’s electricity sector benchmark with the federal ‘backstop’, but did not indicate whether it will move to incorporate carbon offsets in the nascent scheme.
Ontario adopts tighter power benchmark for large emitter programme, stays mum on offsets
