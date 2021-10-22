Ontario adopts tighter power benchmark for large emitter programme, stays mum on offsets

Published 23:31 on October 22, 2021 / Last updated at 23:38 on October 22, 2021 / Americas, Canada / No Comments

The Ontario Ministry of Environment, Conservation, and Parks (MECP) on Friday adopted an amendment package for the province’s Emissions Performance Standards (EPS) that will align the province’s electricity sector benchmark with the federal ‘backstop’, but did not indicate whether it will move to incorporate carbon offsets in the nascent scheme.