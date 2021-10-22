Speculators trim California carbon positions, emitters hold firm

Financial players unwound their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions slightly over the week, while compliance entities kept their holdings nearly unchanged, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.