Switzerland agrees bilateral crediting deals with Georgia, Dominica

Published 20:03 on October 13, 2021 / Last updated at 20:03 on October 13, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, South & Central, Switzerland, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Switzerland has approved bilateral agreements with Georgia and Dominica, enabling the two nations to sell it carbon credits to help meet its Paris Agreement emissions pledge.