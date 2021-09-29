EUAs ripe to fall amid political uncertainty, weaker natural gas after winter -analyst

Published 15:11 on September 29, 2021 / Last updated at 15:11 on September 29, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

European carbon prices could be set for further downside after setting a new record this week, as uncertainty over the EU’s 'Fit for 55' package grows amid the start of political negotiations and as lawmakers amplify calls for a limit on speculation in the market, according to an analyst.