Spanish, Romanian, Czech lawmakers call for EU ETS spec curbs or price cap to help control energy costs

Published 14:52 on September 29, 2021 / Last updated at 15:14 on September 29, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

A group of Spanish and Romanian MEPs are proposing to put forward next month a resolution in European Parliament that calls for restrictions on speculation in the EU carbon market as a way of calming soaring EU energy costs, while Czechia's Prime Minister is reportedly urging for a cap on EUA prices.