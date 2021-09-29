EMEA > Spanish, Romanian, Czech lawmakers call for EU ETS spec curbs or price cap to help control energy costs

Spanish, Romanian, Czech lawmakers call for EU ETS spec curbs or price cap to help control energy costs

Published 14:52 on September 29, 2021  /  Last updated at 15:14 on September 29, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

A group of Spanish and Romanian MEPs are proposing to put forward next month a resolution in European Parliament that calls for restrictions on speculation in the EU carbon market as a way of calming soaring EU energy costs, while Czechia's Prime Minister is reportedly urging for a cap on EUA prices.

