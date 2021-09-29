Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 13:00 on September 29, 2021 / Last updated at 13:00 on September 29, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUA prices erased a brief plunge early on Wednesday after one of the worst-supported daily auctions since the ETS began selling allowances, while energy prices were broadly firmer after Tuesday's sell-off.
EUA prices erased a brief plunge early on Wednesday after one of the worst-supported daily auctions since the ETS began selling allowances, while energy prices were broadly firmer after Tuesday’s sell-off.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.