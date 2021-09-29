EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:00 on September 29, 2021  /  Last updated at 13:00 on September 29, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUA prices erased a brief plunge early on Wednesday after one of the worst-supported daily auctions since the ETS began selling allowances, while energy prices were broadly firmer after Tuesday's sell-off.

EUA prices erased a brief plunge early on Wednesday after one of the worst-supported daily auctions since the ETS began selling allowances, while energy prices were broadly firmer after Tuesday’s sell-off.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software