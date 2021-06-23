EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs hit 5-week high as gas rally drags up energy complex

Euro Markets: EUAs hit 5-week high as gas rally drags up energy complex

Published 17:52 on June 23, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:14 on June 23, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs gained more than 2.5% to hit a five-week high on Wednesday as gas prices continued to rise and bullish technicals drew more buyers.

