Suncor net zero strategy outlines new Alberta carbon offset generation

Published 22:39 on May 26, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:39 on May 26, 2021  /  Americas, Canada  /  No Comments

Canadian oil major Suncor on Wednesday released its plan to cut emissions over this decade en route to a 2050 net zero goal, with half of the CO2 abatement slated to involve new Alberta projects that will generate carbon offsets.

