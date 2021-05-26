Suncor net zero strategy outlines new Alberta carbon offset generation

Published 22:39 on May 26, 2021 / Last updated at 22:39 on May 26, 2021 / Americas, Canada / No Comments

Canadian oil major Suncor on Wednesday released its plan to cut emissions over this decade en route to a 2050 net zero goal, with half of the CO2 abatement slated to involve new Alberta projects that will generate carbon offsets.