California offset issuances continue to slide as 378k new credits minted

Published 21:04 on May 26, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:04 on May 26, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, Mexico, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

California regulator ARB’s compliance offset issuance sunk to more than 378,000 new credits this week, continuing a trend of sluggish approvals by the state agency.

