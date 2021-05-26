California offset issuances continue to slide as 378k new credits minted

Published 21:04 on May 26, 2021 / Last updated at 21:04 on May 26, 2021 / Americas, Canada, Mexico, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

California regulator ARB’s compliance offset issuance sunk to more than 378,000 new credits this week, continuing a trend of sluggish approvals by the state agency.