California offset issuances continue to slide as 378k new credits minted
Published 21:04 on May 26, 2021 / Last updated at 21:04 on May 26, 2021 / Americas, Canada, Mexico, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
California regulator ARB’s compliance offset issuance sunk to more than 378,000 new credits this week, continuing a trend of sluggish approvals by the state agency.
California regulator ARB’s compliance offset issuance sunk to 378,000 new credits this week, continuing a trend of sluggish approvals by the state agency.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.