Americas > RFS Market: RIN prices rise on news of Delta Air Lines halting credit purchases

Published 22:51 on May 26, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:51 on May 26, 2021  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) values bounced off a two-week low on Wednesday after a media outlet reported that a Delta Air Lines subsidiary has stopped purchases as it seeks federal relief from its Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) obligations.

