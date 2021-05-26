RFS Market: RIN prices rise on news of Delta Air Lines halting credit purchases

Published 22:51 on May 26, 2021 / Last updated at 22:51 on May 26, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) values bounced off a two-week low on Wednesday after a media outlet reported that a Delta Air Lines subsidiary has stopped purchases as it seeks federal relief from its Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) obligations.