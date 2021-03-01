Australia Market Roundup: Regulator issues 536,000 offsets as govt launches CCS fund
Published 17:36 on March 1, 2021 / Last updated at 17:37 on March 1, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has issued well over half a million carbon credits over the past week but revoked two projects, while the government on Monday launched its A$50 million ($39 mln) carbon capture development fund.
