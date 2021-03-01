China eyes late June start for trading in ETS
Published 01:50 on March 1, 2021 / Last updated at 08:52 on March 1, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market / No Comments
Trading in China’s national carbon market is slated to start in late June, the ecology and environment ministry has said.
