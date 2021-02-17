EU carbon prices face more downside risk with warming temperatures -analysts
Published 23:31 on February 17, 2021 / Last updated at 00:42 on February 18, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon allowances likely face more downside risk after retreating from an all-time high above €40 this week, analysts said Wednesday, with warmer European temperatures set to weigh.
EU carbon allowances likely face more downside risk after retreating from an all-time high above €40 this week, analysts said Wednesday, with warmer European temperatures set to weigh.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.