WCI speculators add current vintage length in front of February auction

Published 21:44 on February 12, 2021 / Last updated at 21:44 on February 12, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Financial entities continued to ramp up their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings ahead of next week’s WCI auction, as regulated entities cut their holdings amid rising secondary market prices, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.