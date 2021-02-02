EU Market: EUAs leap 6.5% to eye record as fund fever triggers technical breach
Published 21:41 on February 2, 2021 / Last updated at 21:58 on February 2, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs jumped more than €2 to near-record levels above €35 on Tuesday, as reports of bullish fund managers and a strong auction pushed carbon to a technical breakout.
