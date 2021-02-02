ANALYSIS: SSE’s hedging pause highlights uncertainty, differing strategies for emitters under new UK ETS
Published 17:29 on February 2, 2021 / Last updated at 17:29 on February 2, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
UK utility SSE expects to pause its forward hedging of thermal generation until the UK carbon market starts issuing units, it said on Tuesday, in contrast to other British operators continuing to use EU Allowances to hedge their post-Brexit production.
