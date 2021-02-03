Danish utility Orsted sees coal power use rise, hindering climate goal progress
Published 16:49 on February 3, 2021 / Last updated at 16:49 on February 3, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Danish utility Orsted reported an uptick in its coal power use over 2020 as its grid-balancing services were called upon more due to a pandemic-induced shift in power demand, the company said on Wednesday.
Danish utility Orsted reported an uptick in its coal power use over 2020 as its grid-balancing services were called upon more due to a pandemic-induced shift in power demand, the company said on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.