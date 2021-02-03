EMEA > Danish utility Orsted sees coal power use rise, hindering climate goal progress

Danish utility Orsted sees coal power use rise, hindering climate goal progress

Published 16:49 on February 3, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:49 on February 3, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Danish utility Orsted reported an uptick in its coal power use over 2020 as its grid-balancing services were called upon more due to a pandemic-induced shift in power demand, the company said on Wednesday.

Danish utility Orsted reported an uptick in its coal power use over 2020 as its grid-balancing services were called upon more due to a pandemic-induced shift in power demand, the company said on Wednesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software