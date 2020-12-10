RFS Market: RIN prices edge down from recent highs, while biofuel groups sue over waivers

Published 17:59 on December 10, 2020

US biofuel credit (RIN) prices mostly trended down this week from multi-year highs, while a coalition of agriculture and biofuel groups challenged the EPA’s granting of several dozen Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) compliance waivers for 2018.