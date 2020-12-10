US carrier United Airlines snubs carbon offsets in 2050 net zero pledge

Published 22:08 on December 10, 2020 / Last updated at 22:38 on December 10, 2020 / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

United Airlines will eschew the use of traditional carbon credits in favour of direct air capture technology and sustainable aviation fuel in reaching CO2 neutrality by mid-century, the Chicago-based company announced Thursday.