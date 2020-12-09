California distributes 3.5 mln new offsets, as analysts predict ample DEBs credit supply

Published 21:54 on December 9, 2020 / Last updated at 21:54 on December 9, 2020 / Americas, Canada, Mexico, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

California issued more than 3.5 million new compliance offsets this week, as analysts revised their 2030 outlook for credits with direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs) in light of greater projected supply.